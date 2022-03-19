CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CYBR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.39.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $157.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.06 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $64,358,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $16,812,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

