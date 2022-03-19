CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on CYBR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.39.
Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $157.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.06 and a beta of 1.28.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $64,358,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $16,812,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CyberArk Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
