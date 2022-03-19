Curbstone Financial Management Corp Makes New $409,000 Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 760 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,718,000 after acquiring an additional 32,015 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 84.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.46.

NYSE:TYL opened at $435.99 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.38 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.13 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $445.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

