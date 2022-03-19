Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $543,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,264 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in General Motors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,686,475,000 after purchasing an additional 258,975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $788,596,000 after buying an additional 923,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $781,421,000 after buying an additional 855,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.32. General Motors has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

