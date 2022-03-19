Curbstone Financial Management Corp Boosts Stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned about 0.05% of CSG Systems International worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the third quarter worth $511,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 108,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 51,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

CSG Systems International stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $257.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.39 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

