Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $214.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $260.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $270.67.

Shares of CMI opened at $206.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins has a 1-year low of $189.50 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 48.1% during the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,712,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $2,246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,374,000 after buying an additional 48,188 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

