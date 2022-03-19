Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $43.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CGEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

About Cullinan Oncology (Get Rating)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.