CUE Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $89,308.04 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CUE) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $11.72 or 0.00028028 BTC on popular exchanges. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $89,308.04 and approximately $58.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00046665 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.12 or 0.07040358 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,804.77 or 0.99935006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00041638 BTC.

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

