Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%.

CUE stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.58. 2,461,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 355,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 46,876 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 83,193 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cue Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

About Cue Biopharma (Get Rating)

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

