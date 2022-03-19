CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

CSWI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $107.14 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.02 and a 200-day moving average of $124.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $136.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $34,345.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in CSW Industrials by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in CSW Industrials by 33.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

