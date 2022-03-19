CryptoTask Hits Market Capitalization of $224,335.61 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CTASK) traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $224,335.61 and $22,204.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00045490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.61 or 0.06983634 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,818.83 or 0.99961003 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00033292 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,184,979 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

