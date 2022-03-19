CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 20,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total value of $1,477,226.25.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $208.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of -202.00, a PEG ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,527,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,834,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,092,000 after purchasing an additional 900,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

