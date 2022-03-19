Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.380-$1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.87 million.

Shares of CCRN stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 620,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.57.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 96,502 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 83,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,417,000 after buying an additional 64,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 105,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 37,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

