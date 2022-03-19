Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCAP. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

In related news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 32,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $588,467.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond Barrios purchased 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,111.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 396,730 shares of company stock worth $7,151,171. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.