CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,563,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,556,000 after purchasing an additional 223,675 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,226,000 after purchasing an additional 574,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Bank of America by 101.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.90. 72,308,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,319,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

