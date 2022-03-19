CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 297 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,959,000 after purchasing an additional 634,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,268,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.27. The stock had a trading volume of 32,871,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,850,172. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

