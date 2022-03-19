CRA Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 0.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,497,000 after buying an additional 30,824 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $105.34. 961,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,117. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $92.49 and a 52 week high of $106.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.80.

