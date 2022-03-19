CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,354 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.2% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded up $8.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.49. The company had a trading volume of 52,055,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,443,728. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.49. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. MKM Partners cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total value of $82,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,199 shares of company stock worth $1,803,424. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.