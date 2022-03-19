Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives $43.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of CPNG opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. Coupang has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion and a PE ratio of -13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $3,326,847.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,121,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,857,167 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 970.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,895,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,528,000 after buying an additional 63,364,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 340.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,938,000 after buying an additional 52,855,644 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,615,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,395,000 after buying an additional 15,599,767 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,112,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,980,000 after buying an additional 2,019,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,089,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,243,000 after buying an additional 13,614,268 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

