Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $195.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COUP. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Coupa Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.95.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.46. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $1,226,167.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

