Counos X 1-Day Volume Tops $777,593.00 (CCXX)

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Counos X coin can now be purchased for $34.75 or 0.00082868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Counos X has a market cap of $621.56 million and $777,593.00 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Counos X has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00046980 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.35 or 0.07071472 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,957.03 or 1.00054887 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00033626 BTC.

Counos X Coin Profile

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,886,629 coins. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin . Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/CounosX

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world. “

Buying and Selling Counos X

