Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,483 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.1% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $561.35 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $322.39 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $248.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.97.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

