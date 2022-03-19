Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of BioSig Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 65,832 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 639.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 262,300 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 86.5% in the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 256,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 118,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies in the second quarter worth $828,000. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSGM stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

