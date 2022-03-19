Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $268,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 55,932 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter.

IJH opened at $270.19 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.37 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

