Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Increased by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises about 1.0% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Copart by 106.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Copart by 139.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $129.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.53. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.08 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

