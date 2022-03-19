Convex Finance Price Hits $19.84 on Major Exchanges (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $18.70 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.84 or 0.00047397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00046660 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.87 or 0.07069704 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,908.65 or 1.00099576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00041749 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 86,558,877 coins and its circulating supply is 54,268,542 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

