Contrasting Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) & Its Rivals

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) is one of 208 public companies in the "Surgical & medical instruments" industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Treace Medical Concepts to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.8% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treace Medical Concepts -21.77% -28.87% -17.95% Treace Medical Concepts Competitors -729.28% -76.16% -18.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Treace Medical Concepts $94.42 million -$20.55 million -50.24 Treace Medical Concepts Competitors $1.18 billion $88.47 million 28.39

Treace Medical Concepts’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Treace Medical Concepts. Treace Medical Concepts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Treace Medical Concepts and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treace Medical Concepts 0 0 4 0 3.00 Treace Medical Concepts Competitors 1139 4398 7884 216 2.53

Treace Medical Concepts presently has a consensus price target of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 56.55%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 29.28%. Given Treace Medical Concepts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Treace Medical Concepts is more favorable than its rivals.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

