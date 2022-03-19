Contrasting Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE)

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) and Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Origin Materials and Mace Security International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 2 2 0 2.50 Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Origin Materials currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Origin Materials’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than Mace Security International.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and Mace Security International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A -2.82% -1.09% Mace Security International 9.37% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Origin Materials has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mace Security International has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.2% of Origin Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Mace Security International shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Origin Materials and Mace Security International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A N/A $42.09 million N/A N/A Mace Security International $15.39 million 1.00 $1.70 million $0.02 11.88

Origin Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mace Security International.

About Origin Materials (Get Rating)

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

About Mace Security International (Get Rating)

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

