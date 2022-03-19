ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.39

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.39 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $3.23. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ContourGlobal stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.60) on Friday. ContourGlobal has a 1-year low of GBX 171.60 ($2.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 185.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 189.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,292.36.

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

