Comparing Lion Electric (LEV) & Its Peers

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) is one of 691 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lion Electric to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Lion Electric has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric’s peers have a beta of 0.11, suggesting that their average share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lion Electric and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 3 7 0 2.55 Lion Electric Competitors 183 718 1013 21 2.45

Lion Electric presently has a consensus target price of $15.55, indicating a potential upside of 77.51%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 65.55%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lion Electric and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million -$43.33 million -16.22 Lion Electric Competitors $1.17 billion $59.24 million -25.26

Lion Electric’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -75.07% -25.74% -11.09% Lion Electric Competitors 34.68% -22.50% 2.29%

Summary

Lion Electric peers beat Lion Electric on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Lion Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

