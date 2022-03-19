Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

NYSE:CMC opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $42.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several analysts have commented on CMC shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $654,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $2,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

