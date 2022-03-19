Comerica Bank Trims Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,756 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 133.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Ryanair by 5.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ryanair by 29.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 9.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $86.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.00. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $74.12 and a 1 year high of $127.25.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. Equities analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYAAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.53) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.08) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.05.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

