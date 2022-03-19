Comerica Bank Sells 418 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,903 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Orthofix Medical worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 85.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 17.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 104.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

OFIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.98 million, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.55. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.14.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $125.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

