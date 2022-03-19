Comerica Bank Purchases 17,010 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,010 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $8.87 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

