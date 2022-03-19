Comerica Bank Has $686,000 Stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Surmodics worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Surmodics by 3.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Surmodics by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Surmodics in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Surmodics alerts:

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.24 and a 12 month high of $62.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.88. The company has a market cap of $602.78 million, a PE ratio of 359.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.23. Surmodics had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

About Surmodics (Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.