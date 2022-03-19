Comerica Bank Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Perdoceo Education worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,208,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 53,014 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,642,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 77,587 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,366,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 400,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 140,193 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of PRDO opened at $11.36 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $780.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 16,320 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $173,644.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,193 shares of company stock valued at $734,714. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Perdoceo Education (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

