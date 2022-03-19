Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of PDF Solutions worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $280,933.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PDF Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

PDFS opened at $28.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 1.40. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

