Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 558.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of VPU stock opened at $154.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.47. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $134.77 and a 12 month high of $157.15.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.