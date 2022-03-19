Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,597 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,245,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $185,084,000 after buying an additional 37,329 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,586 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Comcast by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.91. The company had a trading volume of 34,548,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,788,204. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.54. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $212.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

