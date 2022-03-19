Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Cut by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,186 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,177,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,768 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,603 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $91.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $92.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.50.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

