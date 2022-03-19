Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Up 8.4%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) shot up 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.88. 227,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,614,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, COO Michael Routledge purchased 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,760 shares of company stock worth $119,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

