Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,040 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare makes up 2.3% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $18,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NET stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,407,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,210. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of -132.34 and a beta of 0.71. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on NET shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.98.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $4,959,717.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,250 shares of company stock valued at $59,417,344 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

