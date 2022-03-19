Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Buys $4,195,616.55 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 247,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,195,616.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 267 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,592.40.

On Monday, March 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 1,310 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,532.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 4,300 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $73,745.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 200 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $3,440.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 900 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $15,480.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 2,765 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.05.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 135,966 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,331,816.90.

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 11,730 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,841.20.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 8,836 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $157,015.72.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 78,833 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,370,117.54.

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWAN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Analytics (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

