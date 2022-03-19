Clarus Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Clarus Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRSSF. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TerrAscend has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.73.

Shares of TerrAscend stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

