Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $358.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.88. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 17.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 22,521 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 71.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.