Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.20

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.20 and traded as low as $18.16. Citizens shares last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 469 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Citizens in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $103.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20.

Citizens ( NASDAQ:CIZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $11.44 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Citizens by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 81,077 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens in the second quarter valued at $1,061,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 17.1% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 13,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the third quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 20.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

