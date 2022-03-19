Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,069 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,895,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,159 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891,357 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,672,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,451,770,000 after purchasing an additional 341,269 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.97 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.08.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

