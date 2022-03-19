Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives $129.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $127.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $102.18 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after purchasing an additional 270,334 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

