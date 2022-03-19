CIBC Raises Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$14.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$11.25 to C$14.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on Centerra Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.25.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.13. The company has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.33. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$13.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.60%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

