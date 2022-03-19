Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.85. Chubb reported earnings of $2.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $14.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.55 to $15.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $16.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $17.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.47.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,230 shares of company stock worth $3,885,876. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,950,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,000. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $2,300,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $581,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

CB traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,247. The stock has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $155.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.01 and its 200-day moving average is $191.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

