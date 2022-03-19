Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $141.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $157.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.58.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

